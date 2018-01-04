© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Despite Million Dollar Effort, Florida Grasshopper Sparrow Nears Extinction

By Amy Green
Published January 4, 2018 at 1:00 AM EST
Erin Ragheb of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission aims to catch a Florida grasshopper sparrow as the sun rises over the Central Florida prairie. Photo by Amy Green
A central Florida bird that scientists say is North America's most endangered is near extinction.

The Florida grasshopper sparrow's population in the wild this year is projected to be fewer than 40, a record low.

Scientists say it's possible the Florida grasshopper sparrow will be extinct within two or three years. It would be the nation's first bird extinction in three decades.

Larry Williams of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the small sparrow is threatened by disease and a loss of the central Florida prairie, the only place on Earth where it is found.

"It's really a symbol of things not being healthy within that ecosystem, and it's really sad because these sparrows have probably lived in that part of Florida for more than 10,000 years."

The Florida grasshopper sparrow is the subject of a million-dollar effort to stave off its extinction. Scientists have successfully raised 50 sparrows in captivity.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
