Renewed Housing Assistance For Puerto Ricans Displaced By Hurricane Maria

By Amy Green
Published January 2, 2018 at 11:10 AM EST
homes-in-the-seburuquillo-neighborhood-of-lares-remain-heavily-damaged-nearly-one-month-after-hurricane-maria

FEMA is extending housing assistance for Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria.

The extension lasts through March 20. Puerto Rico’s government asked for the extension of the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program as more than a third of the island remains without power.

But the Rev. Jose Nieves of the First United Methodist Church of Kissimmee says many families and hotels where they are staying have not yet gotten the word.

"It is very hard to focus on anything else when you're worried about the fact that your children or your family are not going to have a roof over their head."

The housing assistance had been scheduled to run out this month.

FEMA says Puerto Rican families have sought refuge in more than 1,700 Florida hotel rooms since Hurricane Maria devastated the island territory in September.

Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
