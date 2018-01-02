Intersection: Florida's Construction Worker Shortage

As construction companies desperately seek out workers to roof houses, lay bricks, do the electrical wiring and plumbing they’re offering higher salaries and benefits. Yet across the country, and especially in Florida, they struggle to find enough workers to build houses and office buildings.

So what is going on here? Why is it so hard to find people to work what’s becoming good-paying jobs? And how does the country’s immigration policy feed into its construction worker shortage?

90.7's Catherine Welch asked those questions to Bill Sillman, president of the Greater Orlando Building Association, and Greg Matovina, president of the Florida Home Builders Association.