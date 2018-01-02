© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Florida's Construction Worker Shortage

By Catherine Welch
Published January 2, 2018 at 12:17 AM EST
Photo: Phillip Pressar
Photo: Phillip Pressar

As construction companies desperately seek out workers to roof houses, lay bricks, do the electrical wiring and plumbing they’re offering higher salaries and benefits. Yet across the country, and especially in Florida, they struggle to find enough workers to build houses and office buildings.

So what is going on here? Why is it so hard to find people to work what’s becoming good-paying jobs? And how does the country’s immigration policy feed into its construction worker shortage?

90.7's Catherine Welch asked those questions to Bill Sillman, president of the Greater Orlando Building Association, and Greg Matovina, president of the Florida Home Builders Association. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details