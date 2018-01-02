© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Go South: Cape Canaveral Explores New Launch Routes Into Orbit

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 2, 2018 at 9:18 PM EST
NASA's Mars Science Laboratory spacecraft, containing the 'Curiosity' rover launches atop the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Photo: ULA / NASA
NASA's Mars Science Laboratory spacecraft, containing the 'Curiosity' rover launches atop the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Photo: ULA / NASA

The 45th Space Wings says it has figured out a way for rockets to launch south from Cape Canaveral. That could mean more launches from Florida’s space coast.

Most launches from Cape Canaveral head east for an orbit around the equator. But some missions require launches that head north and send satellites into an orbit around the poles of the Earth.

Those launches happen from Vandenberg Airforce Base on California’s coast. 45th Space Wing Commander Brigadier General Wayne Monteith told Florida Today polar orbits could happen from Florida by sending rockets south just after liftoff and skirting Miami on the way into a polar orbit.

There’s no near-term plans for southbound launches, but it could mean more missions from Florida’s space coast. SpaceX leases a pad in California for polar missions, and future Florida launcher Blue Origin has plans to send payloads into a north-south orbit.

Safety is a concern for the new southern trajectory. Monteith says rockets using the new corridor would need to be equipped with automated self-destruct systems if they veer of course.

The Air Force began looking for other options after a wildfire delayed missions from the California base back in 2016.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details