After Maria, Puerto Rican Families Get Boost From Central Florida Churches

By Amy Green
Published January 2, 2018 at 1:00 AM EST
homes-in-the-seburuquillo-neighborhood-of-lares-remain-heavily-damaged-nearly-one-month-after-hurricane-maria

A number of United Methodist churches in central Florida are donating some or all of their Christmas offerings to families who fled Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

The Rev. Jose Nieves of First United Methodist Church of Kissimmee says many of the families are in need of basics like food and housing.

"Like many other Americans they were living paycheck to paycheck, trying to make a life with young families. And if you or me were in a situation where we have to lose our home lose our job, then where would we be?"

Among the churches are Aloma United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church of Orlando and St. Luke's United Methodist Church.

Some 250,000 Puerto Ricans have arrived in Florida since Maria. More than half are in central Florida. At least a third of the island remains without power.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
