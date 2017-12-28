© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seminole County Leads Central Florida With Most Sewage Spills During And After Irma

By Amy Green
Published December 28, 2017 at 1:00 AM EST
Lake Jesup is part of the St. Johns River, the state's longest river. The river flooded after Irma. Photo by Amy Green
Lake Jesup is part of the St. Johns River, the state's longest river. The river flooded after Irma. Photo by Amy Green

Seminole County led central Florida with its number of sewage spills during and after Hurricane Irma.

Some 122 sewage spills were reported in Seminole County between the hurricane and Nov. 30. Orange County followed with 103 spills. Volusia County had the least number, 14.

The Wekiva Hunt Club in Seminole County was one problem area. Tom Oakley of Utilities Inc. says raw sewage streamed from the back of the building and treated water flooded streets.

"We have that equalization tank, which holds sewage waiting to be treated, and that overflowed as a result of the very high volumes coming into the plant. And it left our property, which requires us to report it, which we did. But it did not reach any body of water."

The Wekiva Hunt Club is situated in the watershed of the federally protected Wekiva River. The Department of Environmental Protection says the river was untouched.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentIrma
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details