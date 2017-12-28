© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Juvenile Arrests In Florida At Historic Low

By Crystal Chavez
Published December 28, 2017 at 11:27 AM EST
The Orange County Juvenile Assessment Center. Photo by Joey Roulette.
The Orange County Juvenile Assessment Center. Photo by Joey Roulette.

Juvenile arrests are at a historic 42 year-low in Florida. A new report from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice shows juvenile arrests continued to decline in 2016-2017.

Across Florida, they dropped seven percent. Orange County led the state with the largest drop in juvenile arrests. Public Defender for Orange and Osceola Counties Robert Wesley thinks more law enforcement officers are choosing to give civil citations over arrests because of new state criteria.

“And that is, if there’s a child who qualified under the local rules for a civil citation and the officer did not choose to give the child the citation, then the officer would be required to give a written statement why that discretion was not exercised on that child’s behalf,” said Wesley.

Wesley believes that has helped reduce racial, gender or geographic biases when officers are deciding whether to arrest a juvenile.

Tags
Central Florida NewsJuvenile Justicecivil citations
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details