Spotlight: StoryCorps on Threshold Choir of Leesburg

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 22, 2017 at 12:07 PM EST
Rochelle Santopoalo and Saybra Chapman from the Threshold Choir in Leesburg. Photo by Isaac Babcock
For the month of December, “Spotlight” is bringing you StoryCorps interviews from Central Florida’s arts and culture scene. The conversations were recorded by 90.7 at Creative City Project’s “Immerse” event in October.

Today, we hear from two members of a Central Florida musical ministry with a unique mission. Director Rochelle Santopoalo and singer Saybra Chapman discuss the formation and evolution of the Threshold Choir of Leesburg.

Click the audio button above to hear their conversation.

Listen to more StoryCorps conversations recorded at “Immerse” here.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
