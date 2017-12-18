Prosecutors Oppose Corrine Brown's Fraud Sentence Appeal 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are opposing ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown's request to remain free on bond while she appeals her fraud sentence.

Acting U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow filed the motion Sunday in U.S. District Court. Seventy-one-year-old Corrine Brown was sentenced to five years in prison and three years' probation for fraud and lying on her tax returns about a purported charity for poor students she used as a personal slush fund. The once-powerful Democrat was ordered to surrender in January. Brown's attorney argues she has a legitimate issue to appeal - the judge's dismissal of a single juror during the trial. Prosecutors say the juror was dismissed for failing to follow the court's instructions, and does not present a "substantial question of law or fact" as required for an appeal.