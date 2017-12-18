© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prosecutors Oppose Corrine Brown's Fraud Sentence Appeal 

By WMFE Staff
Published December 18, 2017 at 8:22 AM EST
Photo: File, Catherine Welch
Photo: File, Catherine Welch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are opposing ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown's request to remain free on bond while she appeals her fraud sentence.
Acting U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow filed the motion Sunday in U.S. District Court. Seventy-one-year-old Corrine Brown was sentenced to five years in prison and three years' probation for fraud and lying on her tax returns about a purported charity for poor students she used as a personal slush fund. The once-powerful Democrat was ordered to surrender in January. Brown's attorney argues she has a legitimate issue to appeal - the judge's dismissal of a single juror during the trial. Prosecutors say the juror was dismissed for failing to follow the court's instructions, and does not present a "substantial question of law or fact" as required for an appeal.

Tags
Central Florida News
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details