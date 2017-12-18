© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Large Fight Breaks Out In Juvenile Detention Center

By Catherine Welch
Published December 18, 2017 at 8:33 AM EST
generic-police-handcuffs_no-attribution-required

Two fights broke out at the juvenile detention center in Orange County.

The first fight happened at around 9:30 pm on Sunday among three juveniles who were taken into custody and then returned to the center.

Then Orange County Sheriffs received a call at around 3:40 am Monday that a bigger fight broke out. That one involved about 30 male juveniles.

More than 40 deputies responded, and the sheriff’s office says the fight was contained at 7:00 am.

One detainee was injured and taken to the hospital.

All 105 juveniles at the center are accounted for.

The Department of Juvenile Justice says it’s investigating the incident.

Central Florida News
Catherine Welch
