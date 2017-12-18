Large Fight Breaks Out In Juvenile Detention Center

Two fights broke out at the juvenile detention center in Orange County.

The first fight happened at around 9:30 pm on Sunday among three juveniles who were taken into custody and then returned to the center.

Then Orange County Sheriffs received a call at around 3:40 am Monday that a bigger fight broke out. That one involved about 30 male juveniles.

More than 40 deputies responded, and the sheriff’s office says the fight was contained at 7:00 am.

One detainee was injured and taken to the hospital.

All 105 juveniles at the center are accounted for.

The Department of Juvenile Justice says it’s investigating the incident.