Negron Raises Concern As Water Managers Consider Reservoir Proposals Aimed At Improving Water Quality

By Amy Green
Published December 15, 2017 at 9:51 AM EST
Toxic algae blooms plagued the Indian River Lagoon in 2016. Photo: WMFE file
Florida Senate President Joe Negron is calling on water managers to consider putting more land toward a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee aimed at improving water quality.

Negron raised the concern in a letter as the South Florida Water Management District unveiled five reservoir proposals under consideration.

The reservoir is aimed at improving water quality in the Everglades and stemming flows from Lake Okeechobee to coastal estuaries that last year triggered widespread toxic algae blooms.

The water management district says each proposal when combined with other restoration projects will stem flows to coastal estuaries by at least 50 percent.

Negron's concern is that the proposals are too limited. He points out the water management district may engage land swaps and acquisitions.

The proposals will go before the Legislature in January.

 

Central Florida NewsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
