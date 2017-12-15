© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Keys Attraction And Resort Reopen Following Irma 

By WMFE Staff
Published December 15, 2017 at 5:09 AM EST
ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — A resort and a major attraction are reopening about three months after Hurricane Irma slammed into the Florida Keys.
Tourists can return to Islamorada's Amara Cay Resort and Marathon's Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters on Friday. The Keys reopened to visitors Oct. 1, and most tourism facilities in less-affected Key Largo and Key West quickly recovered. But many properties elsewhere in the Keys were significantly impacted. Tourism officials say just 32 percent of Islamorada hotel rooms are available, compared to more than 90 percent in Key West and 76 percent in Key Largo. Additional accommodations are set to reopen after Jan. 1. Aquarium Encounters, where visitors can interact with and feed Keys fish, is among the island chain's last major attractions to reopen.

Central Florida News
