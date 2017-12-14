© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Study Focuses On Groundwater As Florida Braces For Sea Level Rise

By Amy Green
Published December 14, 2017 at 11:12 AM EST
c10ac34a52c58628bd894d186cf02ddb1d683e95f24aa098679650a58f49fe3b

A new study is calling attention to Florida's groundwater as the state braces for sea level rise.

The Florida International University study examined South Florida flooding a mile inland.

Michael Sukop says the researchers found the flooding was caused by groundwater maintained at higher levels to help push back against encroaching sea water.

"If the land were a lot higher it wouldn't be a problem because we could just keep raising the water table to hold the ocean, the subsurface ocean water back from coming in as sea water intrusion. But in this case the land is so low we don't have much room to raise the water table."

He says the groundwater seeped to the surface through the peninsula's porous limestone and that many flood projections do not account for higher groundwater levels.

Tags
Central Florida Newssea level riseEnvironmentflorida international university
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
