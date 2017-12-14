Environmental Groups Focused On Land Conservation As Legislative Session Approaches

Land conservation will be among the major issues environmental groups will be watching as the Legislature convenes in January.

Florida had been considered a national leader in land conservation funding until the recession. This year's only allocation was $10 million for working ranch lands.

Julie Wraithmell of Audubon of Florida says environmental groups are encouraged as Sen. Rob Bradley of Orange Park calls for new funding.

"Sen. Bradley does have a bill that would appropriate $100 million to Florida Forever. He also has a bill that would provide $75 million to springs restoration, $50 million to St. Johns River restoration."

Other measures are focused on the Indian River Lagoon and beach erosion. Wraithmell says environmental groups also will be watching Everglades and water quality policy.