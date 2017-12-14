© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Environmental Groups Focused On Land Conservation As Legislative Session Approaches

By Amy Green
Published December 14, 2017 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy Deseret Ranches
Photo courtesy Deseret Ranches

Land conservation will be among the major issues environmental groups will be watching as the Legislature convenes in January.

Florida had been considered a national leader in land conservation funding until the recession. This year's only allocation was $10 million for working ranch lands.

Julie Wraithmell of Audubon of Florida says environmental groups are encouraged as Sen. Rob Bradley of Orange Park calls for new funding.

"Sen. Bradley does have a bill that would appropriate $100 million to Florida Forever. He also has a bill that would provide $75 million to springs restoration, $50 million to St. Johns River restoration."

Other measures are focused on the Indian River Lagoon and beach erosion. Wraithmell says environmental groups also will be watching Everglades and water quality policy.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details