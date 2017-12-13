© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
NTSB El Faro Probe Highlights Maritime Safety Issues

By WMFE Staff
Published December 13, 2017 at 6:15 AM EST
map-of-florida-743x5001

UNDATED (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board announced that it was a confluence of factors that contributed to the sinking of the El Faro in the fury of Hurricane Joaquin on Oct. 1, 2015, which killed all 33 people on board.
Among its findings, the NTSB cited Tuesday that the El Faro captain's unwillingness to listen to his crew's suggestions to change course from the path of a raging hurricane; a weak corporate safety culture that left crewmembers ill-prepared to deal with heavy weather. The board issued 53 safety recommendations, which investigators hope will be adopted by the industry, maritime safety inspectors and weather forecasters to make the seas safer for future generations. The El Faro sank between Jacksonville, Florida, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, after losing engine power in the Category 3 storm.

