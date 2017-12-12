Fishkind Conversations: Central Florida Affordable Housing In Short Supply

The lack of affordable housing affects communities across the U.S. and particularly here in Central Florida. Local leaders have been working to develop new plans and policies in a series of workshops.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says he has seen some of the resulting ideas implemented. For instance, Orange County allocated $5 million and partnered with private companies to support affordable housing projects, and Osceola County recently put a moratorium on some development-related projects so leaders can focus on affordable housing issues.

But Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston that leaders are mostly still in the discussion phase.

