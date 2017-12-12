© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: Central Florida Affordable Housing In Short Supply

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 12, 2017 at 3:01 AM EST
fishkind-studio-640x496

The lack of affordable housing affects communities across the U.S. and particularly here in Central Florida. Local leaders have been working to develop new plans and policies in a series of workshops.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says he has seen some of the resulting ideas implemented. For instance, Orange County allocated $5 million and partnered with private companies to support affordable housing projects, and Osceola County recently put a moratorium on some development-related projects so leaders can focus on affordable housing issues.

But Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston that leaders are mostly still in the discussion phase.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

Tags
fishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details