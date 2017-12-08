© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Pulse First Responder With PTSD Alleges Retaliation, Sues Police Department, City

By Amy Green
Published December 8, 2017 at 1:00 AM EST
Self portrait of Gerry Realin. Time on the paddleboard is one way Realin deals with his post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis.
A Pulse first responder is suing the City of Orlando and Orlando Police Department.

The lawsuit accuses the police department of harassment and retaliation after the police officer was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The lawsuit filed by Gerry Realin also accuses the Orlando Police Department of ignoring safety regulations as officers spent hours inside Pulse taking care of the dead.

It says the police department denied Realin benefits and officers harassed him in front of his family. His wife Jessica says the harrassment exacerbated his PTSD symptoms.

"I want people to be more accepting as we are accepting of veterans as they come back from war, because the travesties that these men and women witness on a daily basis needs to be addressed."

The lawsuit is the first filed by a Pulse family member, survivor or first responder against the police department or city, who say they are committed to first-responders' well-being.

