Pulse Gunman's Wife Should Stand Trial In Orlando, Judge Rules

A federal judge has ruled the Pulse gunman's wife should stand trial in Orlando.

Judge Paul Byron denied Noor Salman's request for a change of venue.

He ruled media coverage does not necessarily produce prejudice and that there has been no sign of official misconduct designed to influence publicity.

Salman is charged with obstruction and helping a terrorist organization. Her husband killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in June 2016, which at the time was the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

She had asked for the change, citing the intense media coverage.

Salman's trial is scheduled for March.