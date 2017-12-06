© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pulse Gunman's Wife Should Stand Trial In Orlando, Judge Rules

By Amy Green
Published December 6, 2017 at 12:04 PM EST
Pulse. Photo by Amy Green
Pulse. Photo by Amy Green

A federal judge has ruled the Pulse gunman's wife should stand trial in Orlando.

Judge Paul Byron denied Noor Salman's request for a change of venue.

He ruled media coverage does not necessarily produce prejudice and that there has been no sign of official misconduct designed to influence publicity.

Salman is charged with obstruction and helping a terrorist organization. Her husband killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in June 2016, which at the time was the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

She had asked for the change, citing the intense media coverage.

Salman's trial is scheduled for March.

Tags
Central Florida NewsPulse Shooting
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details