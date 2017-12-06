© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Protection For Important Port Orange Island Where Birds Nest

By Amy Green
Published December 6, 2017 at 11:06 AM EST
Brown pelican. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
A Port Orange island that is among the most important breeding grounds for birds on Florida's east coast is getting new protection.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted to designate the island as a Critical Wildlife Area, closing it for part of the year.

Clay Henderson of Stetson University told the commissioners efforts to preserve the island go back more than a century and include Presidents Teddy Roosevelt and William Howard Taft.

"You've got a great opportunity today to add your names to this long list of people from our history who have worked and promoted the protection of this very small but important island."

The island is home to brown pelicans and threatened species like the American oystercatcher and tricolored heron. It also is near a busy bridge and the Intracoastal Waterway.

 

Central Florida Newsflorida fish and wildlife conservation commissionEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
