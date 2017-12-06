© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hunter Captures Monster Python In Florida Everglades 

By WMFE Staff
Published December 6, 2017 at 4:38 AM EST
The Everglades. Photo: National Parks Service
The Everglades. Photo: National Parks Service

MIAMI (AP) — A monster Burmese python has been captured by a snake hunter in the Florida Everglades.
The female snake caught Friday at the Big Cypress National Preserve measured just over 17 feet (5 meters) long and weighed 132 pounds (59 kilograms). The snake was captured by a hunter participating in the South Florida Water Management District's python elimination program and beats the hunt's previous record length by 2 inches (5 centimeters). Snake hunter Jason Leon tells the  Miami Herald he spotted the snake in submerged in the water and quickly grabbed it and shot it in the head. He said a smaller male python was nearby but not captured. So far this year, hunters have captured 738 of the invasive snakes, which have become the top predator in the Everglades.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironment
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details