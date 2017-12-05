© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Fish And Wildlife Commissioners Meet Amid Big Change

By Amy Green
Published December 5, 2017 at 1:00 AM EST
map-of-florida-743x5001

Florida's wildlife agency begins a three-day meeting Tuesday in Gainesville as its leadership undergoes big change.

Two of seven commissioners of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be new. The governor has replaced Ron Bergeron and Liesa Priddy, whose terms had expired.

That's as Executive Director Nick Wiley and Chairman Brian Yablonski also have left the agency, for positions elsewhere. Here's Julie Wraithmell of Audubon of Florida.

"It is just a natural convergence. It's not a signal of any kind of turmoil or transition at the agency itself."

The new commissioners are Gary Nicklaus and Sonya Rood. Wraithmell says Nicklaus has been a supporter of the Everglades Foundation. Rood's husband is a past commission chairman.

Tags
Central Florida Newsflorida fish and wildlife conservation commissionEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts.
