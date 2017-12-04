To Protect Springs, A New Replacement For Septic Tanks Where Sewer Lines Can't Reach

New funding is aimed at protecting central Florida springs by replacing nearby septic tanks.

The funding is aimed at protecting Blue, Silver and Wekiwa springs by replacing some 200 septic tanks with individual wastewater treatment systems.

Dale Jenkins of the St. Johns River Water Management District says the systems are designed for areas where sewer lines don't exist or aren't financially feasible.

"They look like septic tanks, but that's where it ends. They act as an individual wastewater treatment plant. In other words they treat the sludge in the tank in the same way it would be treated at a conventional wastewater treatment plant."

Research shows septic tanks contribute to the nutrient pollution sullying Florida waterways.

The water management district, state Department of Environmental Protection and local governments are providing the $2 million in funding.