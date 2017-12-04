© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
To Protect Springs, A New Replacement For Septic Tanks Where Sewer Lines Can't Reach

By Amy Green
Published December 4, 2017 at 1:00 AM EST
Wekiwa Springs State Park. Photo courtesy Wkimedia Commons
Wekiwa Springs State Park. Photo courtesy Wkimedia Commons

New funding is aimed at protecting central Florida springs by replacing nearby septic tanks.

The funding is aimed at protecting Blue, Silver and Wekiwa springs by replacing some 200 septic tanks with individual wastewater treatment systems.

Dale Jenkins of the St. Johns River Water Management District says the systems are designed for areas where sewer lines don't exist or aren't financially feasible.

"They look like septic tanks, but that's where it ends. They act as an individual wastewater treatment plant. In other words they treat the sludge in the tank in the same way it would be treated at a conventional wastewater treatment plant."

Research shows septic tanks contribute to the nutrient pollution sullying Florida waterways.

The water management district, state Department of Environmental Protection and local governments are providing the $2 million in funding.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
