Ex-US Rep Brown Sentenced To Five Years in Prison 

Update: A federal judge sentenced Brown to five years in prison on Monday, followed by three years of probation, for fraud and other charges related to a purported charity for poor students that she used as a personal slush fund.

The 71-year-old Brown is due in court at 10 a.m. Monday in Jacksonville, a city in the Florida district she represented in Congress during her historic, nearly 25-year career. Brown, a Democrat who was one of the first three African-Americans to be elected to Congress from Florida since Reconstruction, could spend the rest of her life in prison. She was convicted in May by a federal jury of 18 of the 22 charges against her, which included fraud, lying on her tax returns and on her congressional financial disclosures.