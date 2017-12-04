© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Ex-US Rep Brown Sentenced To Five Years in Prison 

By WMFE Staff
Published December 4, 2017 at 4:06 AM EST
Photo: File, Catherine Welch
Photo: File, Catherine Welch

Update: A federal judge sentenced Brown to five years in prison on Monday, followed by three years of probation, for fraud and other charges related to a purported charity for poor students that she used as a personal slush fund.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is expected to sentence former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown for fraud and other charges related to a purported charity for poor students she used as a personal slush fund.
The 71-year-old Brown is due in court at 10 a.m. Monday in Jacksonville, a city in the Florida district she represented in Congress during her historic, nearly 25-year career. Brown, a Democrat who was one of the first three African-Americans to be elected to Congress from Florida since Reconstruction, could spend the rest of her life in prison. She was convicted in May by a federal jury of 18 of the 22 charges against her, which included fraud, lying on her tax returns and on her congressional financial disclosures.

