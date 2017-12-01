© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra StoryCorps

By Crystal Chavez
Published December 1, 2017 at 12:48 PM EST
Immerse StoryCorps interviews were recorded in WMFE's mobile recording booth. Photo by Isaac Babcock.
For the month of December, “Spotlight” is bringing you StoryCorps interviews from Central Florida’s arts and culture scene.

The conversations were recorded by 90.7 WMFE at Creative City Project’s “Immerse” event in October in downtown Orlando.

The Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra is beginning its second season with new music director, Hanrich Claassen. Claassen’s path to conducting Central Florida’s top musicians has spanned the globe…from studying music in South Africa to teaching in Saudi Arabia and many points in between.

Interviewed by the orchestra’s executive director Heide Evans Waldron, Claassen shares the story of his journey to Orlando. Listen to their recording by clicking on the audio player above.

