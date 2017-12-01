© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Turning A Pasture Into A Test Track

By Radio Intern
Published December 1, 2017 at 7:10 AM EST
SunTrax is being built on a 400 acre site in Polk County. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
SunTrax is being built on a 400 acre site in Polk County. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Transportation is building a test track in a pasture in Polk County.

The track is roughly the size of the Daytona International Speedway, and while the vehicles won’t quite get up to Dale Earnhardt Jr. speeds on the two and a quarter mile track, they’ll still be able to hit speeds of 70 mph.

Paul Satchfield, Program Management Administrator with Florida Turnpike Enterprise, explains that's fast enough to test out new toll technology.

And he says the facility will be used to research automated and connected vehicles.

This story was first published in July, 2017.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionPolk CountySunTraxThe Florida Department of Transportation
Radio Intern
See stories by Radio Intern
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details