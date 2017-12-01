© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Clearer View Of Irma's Impact Emerges As Lake Okeechobee Water Recedes

By Amy Green
Published December 1, 2017 at 1:00 AM EST
The sun sets behind the lock and dam on Lake Okeechobee and the St. Lucie River. Photo by Amy Green
Lake Okeechobee's receding water is offering a clearer view of Irma's environmental impact.

The water is down by about a foot since the hurricane but remains high at more than 16 feet.

Paul Gray of Audubon of Florida says the water and muck stirred from the lake's bottom prevent sunlight from reaching important plant communities.

And those plants serve as nurseries for fish.

"You have a huge loss in the lake. You lose the plant communities. You lose the bass fishery, and the crappie fishery tends to tank, too. And it may not come back for years because we just have to sit around and wait for a drought."

He says the state's largest lake could lose as many as 70 square miles of vegetation although the full scope of the hurricane's impact won't be known for months.

Lake Okeechobee serves as the hydrological heart of the Everglades, a watershed that supports the drinking water for more than a third of Floridians.

 

lake okeechobee
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
