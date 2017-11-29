Puerto Rican Students Continue To Enroll In Osceola District Schools

The head of Osceola County Schools says she sees no end in sight to the arrival of students fleeing Puerto Rico. There are nearly 1,850 new students in the district since Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Superintendent Debra Pace says a majority of them are English language learners.

“Our community’s donations have allowed us to provide book bags and school supplies, school uniforms, and now we’re able to provide bilingual dictionaries for every single one of our families,” said Pace.

She said the Osceola school district has added two new social workers as it’s seeing a need for more mental health referrals. The district has also hired some teachers and bus drivers from the island.