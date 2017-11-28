Fishkind Conversations: What Drives Florida Tourism's Record Highs?
The Sunshine State continues to set records for tourism. According to the latest report from Visit Florida, late summer numbers were up more than three percent over last year’s record-setting high for the three months ending in September.
90.7's Nicole Darden Creston asked economic analyst Hank Fishkind what he thinks is driving this long-running surge in Florida’s visitor volumes.
