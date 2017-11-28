© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Endangered Florida Panther Hit, Killed By Vehicle 

By WMFE Staff
Published November 28, 2017 at 4:51 AM EST
Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the male panther's remains were found Thursday on Daniels Parkway east of Interstate 75 in Lee County. Officials say the panther was 2 years old. It's the 23rd fatal collision this year, of 28 total panther deaths. Biologists will study the panther's remains. Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeastern United States but now their habitat mostly is confined to southwest Florida. Only about 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Central Florida NewsEnvironment
