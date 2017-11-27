© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Record Year For Green Sea Turtle Nests, Despite Hurricane Irma

By Amy Green
Published November 27, 2017 at 10:38 AM EST
Photo courtesy of Volusia County's Environmental Management Division
Photo courtesy of Volusia County's Environmental Management Division

It's another record year for green sea turtle nests on Florida beaches despite Irma's rampage.

Nearly 40,000 green sea turtle nests were counted on 27 beaches used to track trends. It is an astounding recovery. Thirty years ago under 500 nests were counted.

The numbers held steady for other species. Some 48,000 loggerhead sea turtle nests were counted, a slight dip from last year's record. More than 200 leatherback nests were counted.

Michelle Kerr of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the typical female nests more than once a season, ensuring at least some eggs mature.

Hurricane Irma wiped out thousands of sea turtle nests. The season ended in November.

The state is a globally significant nesting site. The Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge in Melbourne Beach is among the most popular sites in the world.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details