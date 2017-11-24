Spotlight: Messiah Performance A Central Florida Tradition

The Messiah Choral Society’s an all-volunteer, long-running, no auditions-required choir in central Florida. The society’s 45th annual performance of Handel’s Messiah is Sunday at Bob Carr Theater.

"It's probably one of the most complex oratorios that I've ever sung, so it's very interesting as a musician to perform it, it doesn't matter how many times I sing it, I feel like I get better every time," said President Maggie Winter.

She said the music keeps bringing people back, year after year.

"It really soothes your soul to listen to it; it gives me a sense of peace, the music is just so beautiful," said Winter.

Seating is first come, first serve. It’s recommended people arrive by about 2 p.m. Folks are also asked to bring donations of non-perishable food items.

