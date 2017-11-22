Expect Crowded Roads While Traveling In Florida For Thanksgiving

Some 2.6 million Floridians are expected to hit the road this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s up by three percent from 2016, according to AAA projections.

Even as gas prices rise, 90 percent of travelers are expected to drive to their destinations. While the cost of driving has gone up, those traveling by airplane are seeing the cheapest airfare since 2013, with tickets costing 23 percent less than a year ago.

“Plan on having very busy and crowded roadways, along with busy and crowded airports,” said AAA Spokesman A.D. Williams. “Give yourself ample time to get to where you are going, and then give yourself a little more time on top of that.”

Drivers should get their cars checked out before hitting the road this week, said Williams, as flat tires and dead batteries strand travelers during the holiday season more than any other reason.

Nationwide, nearly 51 million Americans are expected to travel, the highest number since 2005.

Orlando is the top national destination for Thanksgiving travel in 2017, with Fort Lauderdale also ranking in the top 10.