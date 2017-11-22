© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
After Scott Kelly's Year In Space, What's Next?

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 22, 2017 at 9:15 AM EST
Astronauts Jessica Meir and Victor Glover explore what's ahead after the "Year in Space" experiment. Photo: PBS
As scientist continue to sift through all that data from Scott Kelly's year in space, the next generation of astronauts are beginning to look to longer missions in deep space and more extreme environments like the surface of Mars.

So what is next? What’s Beyond the year in space? PBS documentary "Beyond a Year in Space" asked that very question and you can stream it online.

One of those astronauts in the documentary who is looking at how to get humans farther into space is Jessica Meir. She was selected as an astronaut in 2013 and has a background in studying the physiology of animals in extreme environments.

She joins the podcast to talk about how astronauts are training for long duration, deep space missions and what’s ahead after a year in space.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
