University of Central Florida Suspends Sorority For Hazing 

By WMFE Staff
Published November 21, 2017 at 10:12 AM EST
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A University of Central Florida has been suspended after its members were accused of hazing, underage drinking and providing false information to law enforcement.
The university placed Alpha Xi Delta on an interim suspension via a letter that doesn't detail the allegations, which allegedly took place at an off-campus bar during the fall. Local news outlets reported Tuesday that the suspension prohibits the sorority from participating in any on or off campus fundraisers, socials, mixers, intramural competitions or other campus activities. The letter indicates felony charges could be filed. The sorority's national office in Indianapolis did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Central Florida NewsEducation
