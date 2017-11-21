© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Gov. wants Supreme Court justice off crucial case

By WMFE Staff
Published November 21, 2017 at 7:06 AM EST
Image: Florida Supreme Court building in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants a sitting state Supreme Court justice disqualified from a pending case that could affect the future of the high court.
Scott on Monday filed a motion that contends Justice Barbara Pariente may be biased against the Republican governor. The motion is based on comments made by Pariente, including one caught on a microphone following a recent hearing in a case over Scott's appointment power. A coalition of groups has filed a lawsuit that contends that Scott is not allowed to appoint three new justices on his final day in office in 2019. McKinley Lewis, a spokesman for Scott, said Pariente's "past remarks cast grave doubt on her ability to take an objective and unbiased position." Craig Waters, a spokesman for the court, said the court could not comment on a pending motion.

