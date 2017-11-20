© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Senator Rubio Could Block Trump's NASA Nominee

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 20, 2017 at 8:27 AM EST
Republican Senator Marco Rubio could stop President Trump’s nominee to lead NASA.  Rubio told the News Presslast week he’s concerned the pick, Oklahoma Republican Congressman Jim Bridenstine, will make the post too political.

Democratic Senator Bill Nelson shared those same concerns at Bridenstine’s committee hearing earlier this month. The nominee made it out of committee along party lines.

Bridenstine now heads to the full Senate, where Rubio’s vote could swing the confirmation. If the vote follows party lines, much like the committee hearing, Bridentine will need just about all 52 Republicans to vote yes.

Rubio told the News Press that NASA is very important to Florida and is not convinced Bridenstine can lead NASA’s workforce in a productive and constructive way.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Bridenstine campaigned with Senator Ted Cruz, and attacked Rubio in TV ads during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.
