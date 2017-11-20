© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Researchers Study Effects As Cause Of Mass Bird Abandonment Remains A Mystery

By Amy Green
Published November 20, 2017 at 1:00 AM EST
Seahorse Key. Photo courtesy of the National Audubon Society
Seahorse Key. Photo courtesy of the National Audubon Society

Researchers still don't know why tens of thousands of birds vanished suddenly two years ago from the Florida Gulf Coast's largest colony.

They only are beginning to understand the ramifications.

New University of Florida research shows cottonmouth snakes have declined significantly since the birds abandoned the island.

Lead author Mark Sandfoss says the snakes' health and population have deteriorated. He says it is one example of how the abandonment has affected the island.

"Certainly this kind of influx of nutrients from all the birds and the guano will have impacts on the amount of nutrients in the system, which could impact invertebrates, which could impact the whole ecosystem in a negative way."

Thousands of egrets, pelicans, roseate spoonbills and other species relocated to a nearby island, but researchers still don't know where most of the birds went.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
