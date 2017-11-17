© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: Central Florida College Debuts Play En Español

By Crystal Chavez
Published November 17, 2017 at 1:00 PM EST
Photo courtesy of Seminole State College
Photo courtesy of Seminole State College

For the first time in its history, Seminole State College is presenting a full play in Spanish. The Spanish language shows are performed by the bilingual cast of “The House of Bernarda Alba,” in addition to a run of English-speaking performances on Seminole State’s main campus.

This weekend’s Spanish-language show is a very hot ticket – a sold-out crowd is expected. Director Nadia Garzon said the audience was touched and very emotional at the first Spanish performance recently.

"It's the story about Bernarda Alba and her daughters and Bernarda's husband dies and she declares an eight year morning period. She's a tyrant; she keeps her daughters in the house at all times, she wants them to do what society and what religion expects women to do and this play was written in 1936 by a Spanish playwright," said Garzon.

Hear more about the play by clicking on the audio player above.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpotlight
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details