Old School Amusement Technology Looks At Next-Gen Upgrades

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 17, 2017 at 4:55 AM EST
Advanced Animations created many of the animatronics dinosaurs at Universal Studio's "Jurassic Park." Photo: Universal
The trade show floor at IAAPA is dominated by high-tech virtual reality experiences for amusement park guests but more traditional companies are finding a place in the digital world.

Peggy Toth’s company, Advanced Animations, builds animatronics bringing all kinds of things to life.

Amusement attractions are become more immersive and relying on wearable VR tech to provide that experience.

But Toth said there’s still a place for physical ride attractions and she’s looking into ways they can work together, like adding artificial intelligence to her animatronics that will interact with guests.

“That’s going to play a big role because that’s going to be a one-on-one interface with the visitor,” said Toth.

More than 1,100 vendors are showing off their products at the Orange County Convention Center this week.

