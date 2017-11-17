© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Confirms Second Local Zika Virus Infection For 2017 

By WMFE Staff
Published November 17, 2017 at 11:32 AM EST
The aedes aegypti mosquito is known to spread Zika virus, and is found in Florida.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Health officials are reporting Florida's second case this year of the Zika virus transmitted by a local mosquito.
Florida's Department of Health said Friday that a case had been identified in Miami-Dade County. Officials wouldn't say where the person was bitten, but did say there's no evidence of an ongoing, active transmission zone. Florida reported 296 locally acquired Zika infections last year. Zika causes relatively mild symptoms in most adults but can cause severe birth defects in babies of some women infected during pregnancy. The virus also can be transmitted sexually.

Central Florida NewsHealthZika
