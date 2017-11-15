© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
After Maria, Puerto Rican Children Flood Central Florida Schools

By Amy Green
Published November 15, 2017 at 10:59 AM EST
homes-in-the-seburuquillo-neighborhood-of-lares-remain-heavily-damaged-nearly-one-month-after-hurricane-maria

Thousands of Puerto Rican children are enrolling in central Florida schools after Hurricane Maria.

Orange and Osceola counties are among those receiving the most children. Nearly 2,000 have enrolled in Orange County and just over a thousand in Osceola County.

Jesus Jara of the Orange County Public Schools says the sudden growth is challenging. He says the focus is on schools already with large Puerto Rican populations.

"That's where we started looking at the bus routes, the food service, and our food service department started, well you know, we need to have more food. All these different things because we're not dictating where the kids are going. They're coming usually with a family member."

He says the school district is streamlining the enrollment process, and community members are donating needed supplies.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
