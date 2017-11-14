© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Amusement Park Expo Opens At Orange County Convention Center

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 14, 2017 at 4:52 AM EST
IAAPA Expo trade show entrance ahead of opening Tuesday. Photo: Brendan Byrne
More than 30,000 theme park industry leaders and 1,100 vendors from around the world are coming to the Orange County Convention Center.

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions opens its annual conference and trade show this week…bringing theme park owners, operators, investors and developers to central Florida.

The trade show hosts vendors from around the world that create just about everything for a theme park from the newest tech in roller coasters to cutting edge deep fryers and cotton candy machines.

The IAAPA Expo hosts panel discussions and talks from amusement industry professionals…including workshops with leaders from Disney, Universal and SeaWorld.

On Tuesday, officials said 34,5000 attendees are registered.
