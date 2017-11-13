Orlando Airport Reviewing Processes Following Small Camera Battery Explosion

Officials are examining procedures after a camera battery exploded sending smoke out of a passenger's bag Friday. That incident caused panic and evacuations at the Orlando International Airport.

Phil Brown of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said officials are trying to figure out more effective ways to get information out to thousands of passengers—quickly.

"Work on improving our communications. Refresh everyone on the evacuation plans and look at some technological improvements to make sure we can communicate inside the terminal and outside the terminal information that's going on," said Brown.

He said they’re looking into the possibility of using the fire alarm system to send out other messages. Terminals A and B were evacuated; no one was injured.