Moscow Ballet Recruits Local Students For Nutcracker

Little ballet dancers in Lakeland auditioned this week before the Moscow Ballet as part of a “Dance with Us” tour. The students will perform the Nutcracker alongside professional dancers next month. Local children six to eighteen auditioned to be mice, snowflakes and snow maidens.

Professional Ballerina Olena Pedan was in town to make the selections.

“It’s very interesting to see the results, when I return to the city with the performance tour and when I see the kids becoming better and they do very good; it’s very interesting to see the results after the audition,” said Pedan.

Twenty four local students were selected to perform as part of Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker on stage December 28th in Lakeland.