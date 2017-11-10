Intersection: PechaKucha Gets To The Heart Of The Matter

PechaKucha strips a talk down to its essentials: 20 slides and 20 seconds per slide.

Orlando organizer Eddie Selover joined Intersection to explain what makes a good PechaKucha presentation.

"A lot of people find the value of the event is that they come to it and learn about things that are happening in the city and the region that they really had no idea about," he said.

"We're kind of spread out by distance and automobiles and disconnected from each other a little bit."

Selover said since the presentations are so short it allows the speaker to get rid of "all of the fluff and digressions" and get to the heart of the matter.

"You're talking about something that's already matters a great deal to people, the talk is just incredibly impactful."

"You're essentially getting right down to the meat of it and hitting people right where they live."

PechaKucha will be coming to Orlando on December 1st. To purchase tickets visit drphillipscenter.org.

Here's WMFE's very own news director, Catherine Welch, doing her own PKN Orlando talk:

