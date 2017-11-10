© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Panther Killed By Vehicle; 25th Death This Year 

By WMFE Staff
Published November 10, 2017 at 4:19 AM EST
map-of-florida-743x5001

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther was struck and killed by a vehicle.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the male panther's remains were found Tuesday in Collier County on Immokalee Road. Officials say the panther was almost 4 years old. It's the 20th fatal collision this year, out of 25 total panther deaths. Biologists will study the panther's remains. Florida panthers once roamed the entire southeastern United States, but now their habitat mostly is confined to southwest Florida. Only about 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

