Firm Hired To Probe Allegations Against Florida Senator 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature is hiring a national employment law firm to investigate a state senator accused by six women of groping or making demeaning comments about their bodies.

The Thursday hiring of Jackson Lewis P.C. came the same day that an attorney for Sen. Jack Latvala released the results of polygraph exam given to the Clearwater Republican. The polygraph examiner concluded that Latvala was being truthful when he denied that he had inappropriately touched women. Politico Florida first reported the allegations, and the news outlet said the women did not want to be identified for fear of losing their jobs. The women included legislative staff members and lobbyists. Senate President Joe Negron authorized an investigation into the allegations that the newly-hired firm will begin next week.