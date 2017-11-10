© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Congressman Soto: Not Enough Hotel Rooms For Fleeing Puerto Ricans

By Catherine Welch
Published November 10, 2017 at 4:16 AM EST
capture-13

Rep. Darren Soto says nearly 100,000 Puerto Ricans have fled to Florida since Hurricane Maria hit the island in September.

The central Florida Democrat made the comment during a conference call announcing a new coalition that includes Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

New arrivals are given a two-month supply of food stamps and help to find housing in hotels, but there aren’t enough rooms for them, said Soto.

“We have a FEMA housing program, but there aren’t enough hotels that are participating in it, so we’re fighting to get more hotels to get in line on this,” said Soto.

Soto is looking for federal dollars to help local schools and governments absorb the new arrivals.

FEMA reports that it has nine staging areas serving every municipality with the National Guard helping to deliver supplies.

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico September 20 as a Category 5 storm.

Tags
Central Florida News
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details