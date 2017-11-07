© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A First-Ever Effort To Restore Indian River Lagoon's Vanishing Seagrass

By Amy Green
Published November 7, 2017 at 1:00 AM EST
Indian River Lagoon. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Indian River Lagoon. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

A first-ever effort is underway to replenish the ailing Indian River Lagoon's seagrass with new grass raised in an onshore nursery.

The seagrass was planted a year ago near the Merritt Island Airport, where a restoration was underway. It had been raised nowhere near the Indian River Lagoon, in a Tampa-area nursery.

Environmental advocate Laurilee Thompson, who also owns Titusville's Dixie Crossroads restaurant, says recent monitoring shows the one-acre bed is thriving.

"It was functioning the way a healthy seagrass bed can function. The manatees were coming in and grazing on the grass and not affecting it. It was miraculous."

Ongoing water quality problems have killed off some 60 percent of the 156-mile Indian River Lagoon's seagrass in recent years. The beds serve as important nurseries for wildlife.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
