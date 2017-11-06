Longtime Environmentalist Becomes Florida's State Parks Director

Gov. Rick Scott has appointed one of Florida's leading environmental advocates to run the state park system.

Eric Draper, who has directed Audubon Florida for 18 years, will take the helm over the state's 164 parks at the end of the month.

Julie Wraithmell, will take over his post as interim director. She has high hopes for his time at the park system.

“He's arguably Tallahassee's best-known and most influential environmental advocate, and his knowledge is extraordinary,” she said. “We're looking forward to him doing really great things for Florida State Parks.”

There have been proposals to allow logging and grazing at state parks. Wraithmell says Draper understands the balance between recreation and habitat management that's needed to run the park service.